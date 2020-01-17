$0.08 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,983.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

