$0.10 EPS Expected for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XCel Brands.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XCel Brands (XELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.