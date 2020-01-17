$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,600 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $81,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,319 shares of company stock worth $904,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

