$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Plains GP reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

