-$1.48 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

