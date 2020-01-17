$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to post sales of $12.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.65 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $80.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $111.24 million, with estimates ranging from $92.35 million to $143.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 million.

MOR stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

