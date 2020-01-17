14,593 Shares in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

NXTC opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.00 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. NextCure Inc has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NextCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

