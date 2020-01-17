15,199 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $47.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

