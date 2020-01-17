5,320 Shares in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 218,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a PE ratio of 254.38 and a beta of 1.62. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

