800 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 178,922.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

