$95.29 Million in Sales Expected for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to report $95.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $96.00 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $84.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year sales of $340.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $341.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $386.88 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $407.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of FSCT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.51. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,400,805.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,456 shares of company stock worth $8,210,907 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.