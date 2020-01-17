Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Given News Impact Rating of -4.00

News articles about Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ACST opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.05.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

