Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 12,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 29.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

ACOR stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

