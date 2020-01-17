adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $350.00 and last traded at $350.00, 430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.18.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

