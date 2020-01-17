Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 98,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

