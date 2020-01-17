Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €650.00 ($755.81) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €787.86 ($916.11).

