AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

MMM opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

