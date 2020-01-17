AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,280 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 338,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 139,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 576,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the period.

BSJL stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0949 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

