AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.21 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

