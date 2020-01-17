AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.27. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $136.26 and a 52 week high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

