AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $84,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $159.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

