AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,995,000 after purchasing an additional 380,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

