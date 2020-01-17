AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.