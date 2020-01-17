AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after buying an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

ETR stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.