AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73,499 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $148.02 and a twelve month high of $220.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

