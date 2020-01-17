AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65,009 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 194.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,009 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.