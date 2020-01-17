AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,119 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.32.

NYSE PLD opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

