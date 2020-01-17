AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.45 and a one year high of $162.37. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.