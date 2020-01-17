AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after buying an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after buying an additional 866,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.