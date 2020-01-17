AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

ILTB stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1866 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

