AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 213,049 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

