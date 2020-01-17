AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $190.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $190.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

