Affiance Financial LLC Buys 400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

