Affiance Financial LLC Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in AbbVie by 263,372.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 25.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

