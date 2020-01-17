Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals has set its Q1 guidance at $2.05-$2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.35-$9.60 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APD opened at $235.77 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $154.10 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

