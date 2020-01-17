Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 746,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

