Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Short Interest Update

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Grebow bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,582.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,223.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,300 shares of company stock worth $130,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alcentra Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) by 316.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,954 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Alcentra Capital worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Alcentra Capital stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

