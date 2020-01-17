Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Shares Up 13.2%

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, 1,628 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,162,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

