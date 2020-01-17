Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,368 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 56,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after acquiring an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.81. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.