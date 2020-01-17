Allworth Financial LP Acquires 244 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 946,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,668,000 after acquiring an additional 929,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,788,000 after acquiring an additional 832,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.