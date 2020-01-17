Allworth Financial LP Acquires 285 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 164,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 142,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $49.92 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

