Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,516 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 532.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

