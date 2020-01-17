Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

