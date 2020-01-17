Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,325 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

