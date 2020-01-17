Allworth Financial LP Buys 337 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 991.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

