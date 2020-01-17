Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $181.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

