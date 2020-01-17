Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 168.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

