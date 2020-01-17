Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 135.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,522,000 after purchasing an additional 434,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 295,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 239,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.