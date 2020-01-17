Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

