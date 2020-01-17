Allworth Financial LP Has $124,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $209.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.05. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

